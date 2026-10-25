Singapore haze: Air quality remains unhealthy in three regions; PM2.5 readings normal across country

SINGAPORE: Air quality remained unhealthy in three regions of Singapore on Sunday (Oct 25), while the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings in the other two dropped into the good to moderate band.

The reading in the south dropped out of the unhealthy range at 10am when it dipped to 100, and that in the north followed at 1pm as it dropped to 99. At 1pm, the reading in the south stood at 97.

Readings in the other regions of the country were in the unhealthy band, ranging from 104 to 124.

Hourly PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, were in the normal band in all five regions, ranging from 30 to 52.

In its evening advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI for Sunday was expected to range from 80 to 130, spanning the good to moderate and unhealthy bands.

"Winds are expected to blow from the southwest or west, which could limit transport of smoke haze to Singapore," the agency said, adding that expected showers over Singapore and the surrounding region could help with haze conditions.

The winds are expected to continue blowing from the southwest or west on Monday and Tuesday.

"With showers expected over Singapore and the vicinity, the haze situation is likely to improve," said NEA.