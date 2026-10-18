Singapore haze: Air quality remains very unhealthy in west, unhealthy in other regions
At 7am, the 24-hour PSI reading in the west stood at 228, with readings in the other regions ranging from 129 to 185.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in western Singapore remained very unhealthy on Sunday (Oct 18), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings in the other four regions of the country staying in the unhealthy band.
At 7am, the 24-hour PSI reading in the west stood at 228, with readings in the other regions ranging from 129 to 185.
Hourly PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, were elevated across the country, ranging from 78 to 125.
In an advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range for Sunday.
Smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan continued to drift towards Singapore on Saturday due to southeasterly winds, said NEA. It added that it also observed smoke haze over Sumatra.
On Sunday, winds are forecast to shift to blow from the south-southeast or south, which may reduce the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore, said NEA, adding that some smoke haze from Sumatra may still drift towards Singapore.
There will also likely be rain over Singapore and the surrounding region.
"On Monday and Tuesday, more showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of Kalimantan and winds (are) expected to gradually weaken and blow from the southeast or south," said NEA.
This could similarly further decrease the transport of smoke haze from Kalimantan to Singapore, although some smoke haze from Sumatra may drift towards Singapore.
Earlier on Saturday morning, NEA warned of a continued risk of severe transboundary haze, with dry conditions expected to persist in parts of the southern ASEAN region over the coming days.
EVENTS CANCELLED
All ActiveSG sports facilities resumed operations on Saturday, following haze-related closures the day before.
However, the unpredictable haze conditions have prompted organisers to cancel or postpone several outdoor events, including the FA Cup football final and third-place play-off scheduled for Saturday.
The Great Eastern Women's Run, originally scheduled for Nov 1, has also been cancelled, while The Purple Parade, an annual event celebrating the abilities and contributions of persons with disabilities, has been postponed to the first half of 2027.
Under the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest haze advisory, members of the public are advised to refer to 1-hour PM2.5 readings, rather than the 24-hour PSI, when deciding whether to wear a mask for immediate outdoor activities.
MOH said vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities when hourly PM2.5 readings are in the high band of 151 to 250.
Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.
When PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.
The ministry also cautioned that elderly people, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties should consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.
Those who experience discomfort while wearing one should take a break from using it.
Besides N95 masks, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks are also effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, MOH said.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.