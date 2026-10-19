Firms linked to haze ‘should not underestimate Singapore’s determination’ to pursue them: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore will use every legal, regulatory and economic lever at its disposal against companies responsible for the haze and pursue them for "as long as it takes", said Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Oct 19).

Singapore is also ready to strengthen laws against such companies "on an urgent basis", said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Woodlands Checkpoint, the senior minister noted that the firms responsible for the haze may try to deny responsibility.

"They may think that it is hard to get evidence, and that they may think that they can escape scrutiny. But they should not underestimate the Singapore government's determination to act," said Mr Shanmugam, when asked about companies that claim the issues are complex.

"If companies refuse to cooperate, regardless of whether they have a presence in Singapore or do not have a presence in Singapore, we will use every legal and regulatory lever at our disposal to exert pressure where it matters, including on their bottom lines, including on their access to financing, and including on their standing with investors."

Singapore will amend current legislation or introduce new laws “to ensure further cooperation” if necessary, Mr Shanmugam said without stating a timeline.