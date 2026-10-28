Singapore haze: PM2.5 readings remain normal, air quality moderate across all regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality remained moderate across all regions while hourly PM2.5 readings stayed within the normal band on Wednesday (Oct 28).

At 8am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 67 to 77, with the highest reading in western Singapore. Air quality across Singapore has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday.

Hourly PM2.5 readings ranged from 32 to 39, with the highest readings in the north and west regions.

Air quality across Singapore is expected to remain in the moderate range on Wednesday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its Tuesday evening advisory.

Showers are expected over Kalimantan, Sumatra, Singapore and the surrounding region, which could continue to help the haze situation, NEA added.

The 24-hour PSI forecast for Wednesday is between 60 and 90.