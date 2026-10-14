Singapore haze: Hourly PM2.5 reading surges to 288 in the west, enters very high band
At 3pm, hourly PM2.5 readings were in the high range in the south (177), east (208) and central (218) regions.
SINGAPORE: Hourly PM2.5 readings rose across all regions of Singapore at 3pm on Wednesday (Oct 14), with the reading in the west climbing further to 288 in the very high band.
The western reading had surged from 195, in the high band, to 284 at 2pm before rising to 288 an hour later.
At 3pm, hourly PM2.5 readings were in the high range in the south (177), east (208) and central (218) regions. The reading in the north rose to 140, in the elevated range.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy band across all regions, ranging from 114 to 160.
Under the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) health advisory, when hourly PM2.5 readings enter the very high range (251 and above), people should minimise outdoor activities for the next hour.
Vulnerable people should avoid outdoor activities altogether during this period.
SPORTS FACILITIES CLOSED
In response to the elevated PM2.5 readings, Sport Singapore (SportSG) temporarily closed all outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at ActiveSG sport centres in the west.
The affected facilities are in Jurong East, Sport Village @ Jurong Town, Jurong Lake Gardens, Jurong West, Hockey Village @ Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Gombak, Choa Chu Kang, Senja-Cashew and Clementi.
SportSG said it would continue to monitor the haze situation and adjust its operations as necessary.
Separately, SAFRA Toa Payoh suspended all outdoor activities and closed its swimming pool.
On Wednesday morning, NEA said dry weather continued overnight across many parts of the southern Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, except northern Sumatra, Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia, where there was rain.
"Scattered to widespread hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and the southern parts of Sumatra, while few hotspots were detected elsewhere in the southern ASEAN region," NEA said.
It added that many air quality stations in Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, Kalimantan, Sumatra and western Sarawak reported unhealthy to hazardous air quality levels, but cloud cover prevented a full assessment of the smoke haze situation across parts of the region.
"In the coming days, dry conditions are forecast to continue over parts of the southern ASEAN region, apart from Peninsular Malaysia, and the northern and central parts of Sumatra and Borneo, where showers are expected," said NEA.
"While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence."
Prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are expected to blow mainly from the east-southeast to south.
NEA had forecast in its Tuesday haze advisory that air quality in Singapore would remain unhealthy on Wednesday.
The government had earlier announced a series of measures to protect the public should haze conditions worsen further.
On Friday, the Haze Task Force said N95 masks would be distributed to more vulnerable individuals when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200 and enters the very unhealthy range.
Those eligible include members of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) orange and blue cardholders, and recipients of ComCare Assistance.
Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16 and people with medical conditions such as asthma will also be eligible to collect masks at People's Association venues.
Air-conditioned rooms in community clubs and selected residents' committee and residents' network centres will also be made available as haze shelters when the PSI exceeds 200.
The Ministry of Education will consider closing schools if the air quality forecast for the following day is in the hazardous range, with the 24-hour PSI exceeding 300.
Any decision to close schools will be announced around 8pm the day before through schools and MOE’s official channels.
If the 24-hour PSI exceeds 200, lessons will continue in well-ventilated enclosed spaces with air purifiers switched on, MOE told parents.
Schools will also avoid outdoor and strenuous indoor physical activities, minimise after-school activities and ensure students have their recess meals indoors.
The Haze Task Force, which comprises 28 government agencies and is led by NEA, has also issued advisories covering schools, workplaces, healthcare institutions and sporting activities.
Healthy people have been advised to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activity, while the elderly, pregnant women and children should minimise outdoor activity. Those with chronic heart or lung conditions should avoid outdoor activities.