Singapore haze: Hourly PM2.5 reading surges to 288 in the west, enters very high band

SINGAPORE: Hourly PM2.5 readings rose across all regions of Singapore at 3pm on Wednesday (Oct 14), with the reading in the west climbing further to 288 in the very high band.

The western reading had surged from 195, in the high band, to 284 at 2pm before rising to 288 an hour later.

At 3pm, hourly PM2.5 readings were in the high range in the south (177), east (208) and central (218) regions. The reading in the north rose to 140, in the elevated range.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy band across all regions, ranging from 114 to 160.

Under the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) health advisory, when hourly PM2.5 readings enter the very high range (251 and above), people should minimise outdoor activities for the next hour.

Vulnerable people should avoid outdoor activities altogether during this period.