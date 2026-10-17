Singapore FA Cup final postponed due to haze as more outdoor events called off
Several other outdoor events have already been called off or rescheduled because of the haze, including the Great Eastern Women's Run and the Purple Parade.
SINGAPORE: The FA Cup final and third-place play-off scheduled for Saturday (Oct 17) have been postponed due to the haze, joining a growing list of sporting and community events affected by poor air quality in Singapore.
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday that both matches, which were to be held at Jurong East Stadium, would not proceed as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the western region had exceeded 200.
This breached the threshold for amateur matches under the FAS-Singapore Premier League (SPL) Haze Management Protocol.
The fixtures will be rescheduled, with further details to be announced in due course, FAS said.
The postponement was announced after the 24-hour PSI on Friday climbed to a record high of 229 this year. Air quality improved on Saturday morning, although readings were still in the unhealthy range.
The FA Cup is an annual knockout competition organised by FAS for clubs competing in Singapore's amateur football leagues.
Under the FAS-SPL protocol, amateur matches can proceed only when the 24-hour PSI forecast is 200 or below, and the 1-hour PM2.5 reading is within the normal or elevated bands.
Stricter thresholds apply to youth football, with matches and training permitted only when the 1-hour PM2.5 reading is in the normal band, and the 24-hour PSI forecast is 100 or below.
Professional matches, including those in the Singapore Premier League, may proceed with 1-hour PM2.5 readings of up to 200, but must be suspended or postponed if readings exceed that level.
FAS said the protocol, developed in consultation with Sport Singapore, prioritises the health and well-being of players, match officials, staff and spectators.
MORE EVENTS AFFECTED
Several other outdoor events have already been called off or rescheduled because of the haze.
The Great Eastern Women's Run, originally scheduled for Nov 1, has been cancelled, with organisers citing concerns over participants' health and safety amid the unpredictable haze situation.
The annual event, which attracts thousands of women runners, will not take place this year.
The ISCA Run 2026, which was scheduled for Saturday at Gardens by the Bay, has also been cancelled.
The organiser, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, announced the decision on Thursday, citing the unpredictable haze conditions and concerns for the safety of nearly 3,000 participants and other attendees.
Meanwhile, The Purple Parade, which was scheduled for Oct 24, has been postponed to the first half of 2027.
The annual event celebrates the abilities and contributions of persons with disabilities and promotes inclusion in Singapore.
"Unfortunately, the haze has meant postponing the gathering to next year. It is disappointing, but the health and well-being of our people must come first," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.