Singapore haze: Community clubs to begin distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans as PM2.5 levels rise

SINGAPORE: Singapore's hourly PM2.5 reading reached the very high band for the first time this haze season on Wednesday (Oct 14), as air quality worsened across the country.

Community clubs will begin distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans, while some sports facilities have been closed as a precaution in response to the elevated PM2.5 levels.

Follow our live coverage below for the latest air quality readings, advisories and other developments.