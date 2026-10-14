live Singapore
Singapore haze: Community clubs to begin distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans as PM2.5 levels rise
The hourly PM2.5 reading in the western region entered the very high band at 2pm, reaching the highest level since 2015.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's hourly PM2.5 reading reached the very high band for the first time this haze season on Wednesday (Oct 14), as air quality worsened across the country.
Community clubs will begin distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans, while some sports facilities have been closed as a precaution in response to the elevated PM2.5 levels.
Follow our live coverage below for the latest air quality readings, advisories and other developments.