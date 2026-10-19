Singapore haze: Air quality improves as 24-hour PSI readings fall to moderate levels in three regions
The hourly PM2.5 readings fell into the normal band across all five regions by noon.
SINGAPORE: Air quality improved across Singapore on Monday morning (Oct 19), with 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings falling into the moderate range in three of the country's five regions for the first time in more than a week.
At 1pm, the 24-hour PSI ranged from 85 in the north, where air quality was moderate, to 118 in the west, where it remained unhealthy.
The north was the first region to see its PSI reading fall into the moderate band at 1am, marking the first time any part of Singapore had recorded moderate air quality since Oct 9.
The south followed at 8am and the east at 10am.
The hourly PM2.5 reading also improved, falling into the normal band across all five regions by noon.
The reading in central dropped into the normal band at 11am, while the reading in the east, which had risen into the elevated range at 9am, returned to the normal band an hour later.
The reading in the south had fallen into the normal band at 7am.
The improvement came after air quality remained unhealthy across most of Singapore on Sunday.
The west was particularly badly affected, with its 24-hour PSI staying in the very unhealthy range from 8pm on Saturday until 5pm on Sunday, when it fell into the unhealthy band.
At 10am on Sunday, the region's 24-hour PSI reached 230 – the highest reading recorded during this year's haze season.
RISK OF SEVERE TRANSBOUNDARY HAZE PERSISTS
Despite the improvement in Singapore's air quality, the risk of severe transboundary haze remains as dry conditions persist in parts of the southern ASEAN region.
In an update on Monday morning, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said scattered to widespread hotspots had been detected in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, with moderate to dense smoke haze observed over parts of Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia, Kalimantan, Sumatra and western Sarawak.
Air quality monitoring stations in Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia recorded unhealthy levels, while those in Borneo and Sumatra reported readings ranging from unhealthy to hazardous.
NEA said the full extent of the hotspots in Kalimantan and Sumatra could not be determined because of thick smoke haze and cloud cover.
Looking ahead, dry conditions are expected to persist in parts of the southern ASEAN region, although showers are forecast over Peninsular Malaysia, northern and central Sumatra, and parts of Borneo.
While rain could help ease the hotspot and haze situation in some areas, conditions are expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry weather.
There is therefore a continued risk of severe transboundary haze, NEA said.
Prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are forecast to blow mainly from the southeast to southwest in the coming days, although winds over parts of Borneo are expected to be light and variable.
ADVICE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS
When the 24-hour PSI is in the unhealthy range, NEA advises the elderly, pregnant women and children to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion.
People with chronic diseases, including heart or lung conditions, should avoid such activities.
For decisions on mask use and immediate outdoor activities, the public should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 readings instead.
When the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the high band, vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.
When 1-hour PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.
The ministry has also advised the elderly, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties to consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.
Those who experience discomfort while wearing one should take a break from using it.
Besides N95 masks, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks are also effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, according to MOH.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.