Singapore haze: Hourly PM2.5 readings remain in normal range islandwide

SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see a respite from the haze on Tuesday (Nov 3), with hourly PM2.5 readings remaining in the normal band.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was also in the good-to-moderate range across all regions as at 8am, ranging from 65 to 81 with the highest reading in the west.

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Oct 25, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.

The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Tuesday, between 51 and 80.

The National Environment Agency said in its haze situation update on Monday that it expects prevailing winds to blow mostly from the east or southeast for Tuesday to Thursday.

"Showers are forecast over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region, which could help keep the haze situation suppressed."