Singapore haze: Hourly PM2.5 readings remain in normal range islandwide
The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Tuesday, between 51 and 80.
SINGAPORE: Singapore continued to see a respite from the haze on Tuesday (Nov 3), with hourly PM2.5 readings remaining in the normal band.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was also in the good-to-moderate range across all regions as at 8am, ranging from 65 to 81 with the highest reading in the west.
Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Oct 25, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.
The 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the moderate range on Tuesday, between 51 and 80.
The National Environment Agency said in its haze situation update on Monday that it expects prevailing winds to blow mostly from the east or southeast for Tuesday to Thursday.
"Showers are forecast over Sumatra, Kalimantan, Singapore and the surrounding region, which could help keep the haze situation suppressed."
NEA advises the public to use the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings for immediate activities.
All groups can go about their normal activities on Tuesday, NEA said in its PSI forecast.
When 1-hour PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.
Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.