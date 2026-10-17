Singapore haze eases overnight, but air quality remains unhealthy

SINGAPORE: The haze situation in Singapore appeared to have eased overnight, with air pollution readings falling from Friday's highs, although air quality remained in the unhealthy range across the island on Saturday morning (Oct 17).

As at 7am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 144 to 191, with the highest reading recorded in central Singapore.

The readings were lower than those recorded on Friday, when the PSI climbed to as high as 229, entering the very unhealthy range and reaching its highest level this year.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings, which provide a more immediate indication of air quality, ranged from 75 to 119 at 7am. These were within the elevated band, which covers readings of 56 to 150.