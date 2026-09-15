Air quality in all regions of Singapore in unhealthy range; central area the worst with 24-hour PSI at 154

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore worsened on Tuesday (Sep 15), with all five regions recording unhealthy levels.



This is the first time since September 2019 that air quality in all regions in the country entered the unhealthy range.

As at 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in Singapore's central region was 154.



The northern region of Singapore was the fifth region to record unhealthy air quality, with PSI hitting 104 at 6am. Four of five regions recorded unhealthy levels on Monday night.



The PSI for eastern and western regions, which entered the unhealthy band at 4pm on Monday, registered readings of 128 at 6am. The PSI reading in the Southern region stood at 111.

