Singapore to set up specialist panel to investigate firms potentially linked to transboundary haze

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Friday (Oct 23) that the Singapore government would set up a specialist panel to probe firms that may be responsible for, or have contributed to, the fires causing haze in Singapore.



The specialist panel will comprise law firms, audit firms and investigative firms with expertise in conducting cross-border inquiries and investigations, said MinLaw.

The move comes after the haze returned to Singapore this year, causing stretches of unhealthy air quality since Sep 4.

"The government has announced that it will seek to identify and hold accountable companies that may be responsible for, or have contributed to, the fires causing haze in Singapore," said MinLaw in a press release.

"The conduct of local and foreign companies, their corporate relationships and supply chains, will be examined to establish whether they have been involved in causing or condoning the fires that caused or contributed to the haze."



"The government will require these companies to provide complete access to information and other relevant facts about their operations, supply chains and corporate group structures to satisfy the government that the companies are not in any way involved in causing or condoning the fires," said MinLaw.

Companies identified by the government will be required to engage professionals from the panel to conduct thorough inquiries into their operations, corporate relationships and supply chains, and to submit thorough audits to the government.

They will also be expected to cooperate fully and provide unfettered access to relevant information and their operations as may be necessary for the inquiries, said MinLaw.

"The panel will help the government establish the facts, including where complex corporate structures and commercial arrangements span multiple jurisdictions," it added.

Davinder Singh Chambers, which specialises in dispute resolution and international arbitration, has been appointed to advise on coordinating the work done by the panel experts to make sure the necessary inquiries and investigations are properly conducted across different jurisdictions, said MinLaw.

"Mr Davinder Singh SC has extensive experience in cross-border corporate investigations and complex legal structures, and will provide specialist advice and guidance on the conduct of the inquiries," it added.

The ministry said the findings of the inquiries will be assessed by the relevant government agencies and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

"Meanwhile other regulatory agencies in Singapore, including MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) and NEA (National Environment Agency) are following up on this matter too. Further details will be released next week," it said.