Singapore, Hong Kong reaffirm close and longstanding relations
Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee is in Singapore for the first time since becoming the territory’s new leader just over a year ago.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee on Monday (Jul 24) reaffirmed the two cities’ “close and longstanding” relations.
Mr Lee arrived in Singapore on Sunday for his first visit since becoming the territory’s new leader just over a year ago.
He was hosted to lunch by PM Lee on Monday.
Both leaders agreed that the two cities faced similar challenges as global cities in their respective regions, and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, according to a statement from the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
They also welcomed the post-pandemic resumption of exchanges between the Singapore and Hong Kong civil services, including the Permanent Secretaries Exchange Programme.
PM Lee expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s continued development and prosperity under China's “One Country, Two Systems” framework, according to MFA’s statement.
Earlier on Monday, Mr Lee was hosted to breakfast by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
Mr Wong and Mr Lee affirmed the “warm and friendly” ties between Singapore and Hong Kong. They also exchanged views on cooperation across a wide range of areas, both bilaterally and in multilateral fora.
“As international financial centres, Singapore and Hong Kong enjoy close cooperation on fintech, information sharing, as well as supervisory and regulatory matters,” MFA said.
“With Singapore and Hong Kong playing complementary roles in their respective regions, both sides stand to benefit from further deepening collaboration, including in Southeast Asia and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."
Singapore is the first leg of a week-long ASEAN trip for the Hong Kong chief executive.
He will also visit Malaysia and Indonesia, accompanied by top government officials and leaders from the finance, investment, business, legal, innovation and technology and logistics sectors, reported the South China Morning Post.