Singapore announces new VTLs with Hong Kong and others, streamlines border measures

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Feb 16) announced the launch of vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) with Hong Kong and other regions.

VTL quotas will also be restored and progressively increased, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday. Authorities also said it is revising its categories of countries and regions, as part of a streamlining of border measures.

VTLS

MOH said a new VTL with Hong Kong, as well as previously deferred VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be launched.

Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) applications for travel from these four countries and regions will open at 10am on Feb 22. The first VTL flights from these places will take place from Feb 25.

“We will progressively launch VTLs with more destinations as we move towards facilitating fully vaccinated travel,” said MOH in its press release.

Bi-directional quarantine-free sea travel between Singapore and Indonesia will also resume with the launch of VTL (Sea) from Bintan and Batam.

“The VTL (Sea) will benefit users of Indonesia’s travel bubble to specific resorts in Bintan and Batam and facilitate short-term leisure travel," MOH said.

Applications will open at 10am on Feb 22 and the first ferry trip will take place on Feb 25.

QUOTAS RESTORED

The quotas for VTL flights will be fully restored with immediate effect, while the quota for land VTLs between Singapore and Malaysia will be fully restored from Feb 22. Sales for additional bus tickets will start on Feb 16.

These quotas will also be progressively increased, said MOH.

Singapore reduced VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel from Jan 20 when the country tightened its borders amid a rising number of Omicron cases overseas.

"We will continue to monitor the global COVID-19 situation and adjust our border measures in tandem with our roadmap to becoming a COVID-resilient nation," MOH said.