How construction workers, food delivery riders are keeping cool in sweltering Singapore

SINGAPORE: While outdoor workers are used to the heat in Singapore, recent days have been particularly awful.

“Even wearing long sleeves, my skin feels painful a few seconds after stepping into the sun,” said Mr Aidil, a part-time food delivery rider.

It is especially bad around 1pm: “Like burning,” he added. “I try to hide in the mall or in the shade if I can.”

The mercury hit 37 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (May 13), matching the single-day high, last recorded 40 years ago. Temperatures exceeded 36 degrees Celsius in several locations on Saturday.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had previously said April and May, which are inter-monsoon months, are usually warmer because of strong solar heating, light and variable wind conditions.

In late April, in response to a circulated text message warning of a possible heatwave, NEA said the temperature in Singapore was unlikely to hit 40 degrees Celsius.