Memories of 7 Singapore hotels that faded into history

Tucked away on Balmoral Road, the Sloane Court Hotel was a slice of the English countryside just around the corner from Orchard Road.

It had a Tudor-style facade and interiors that would not be out of place in an old rural pub.

According to The Straits Times, the hotel was opened by a Hainanese businessman named Chiam Heng Luan, who also operated the famed Captain's Cabin restaurant in Serangoon Gardens.

Mr Chiam initially envisioned it as a mini four-unit apartment complex, but he decided in 1962 to instead turn the project into a boarding house, which eventually became a 32-room hotel.

Most will probably remember Sloane Court for its restaurant, The Berkeley Restaurant, which served up Western and Hainanese dishes like oxtail stew, pork chops and fried bee hoon.

The Sloane Court Hotel and an adjoining plot of land were bought by Tiong Seng Holdings and Ocean Sky International in August 2017, and the hotel closed its doors in November of that year after a run of more than half a century.

The Sloane Residences condominium complex now stands at its address.

Copthorne Orchid Hotel