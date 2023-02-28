Singapore to grant first conditional approval for proposals to import low-carbon electricity 'soon'

SINGAPORE: Singapore expects to grant its first conditional approval for proposals to import low-carbon electricity “soon”, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Tuesday (Feb 28).

More than 20 proposals have been received under the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) requests for proposals issued in 2021 and 2022. These are part of Singapore’s plans to import up to 4 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

Speaking at his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Dr Tan said several companies have submitted their final proposals for large-scale electricity imports from various countries over the last two weeks.

“Projects which received support from the source countries and meet our requirements will receive EMA’s conditional approval,” he told the House. “We expect to grant the first conditional approval soon.”

Dr Tan noted that EMA is conducting small-scale trials to prepare for large-scale imports.

These include the Lao PDR-Thailand- Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project which started in June last year, as well as a joint agreement between YTL PowerSeraya and TNB Genco to export 100 megawatts of electricity from Malaysia to Singapore.

As part of developing new energy supply sources for Singapore, authorities have announced a National Hydrogen Strategy which sets out plans to develop hydrogen as a “major decarbonisation pathway” for the local power and industry sectors, as well as support Singapore’s commitment to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Hydrogen can be imported from various sources around the world and help to enhance Singapore’s energy security. It can also be a potential alternative to fossil fuels in the maritime and aviation sectors, said Dr Tan.

A key part of the country’s strategy is to experiment with the use of advanced hydrogen technologies.

EMA and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have launched an expression of interest for the use of ammonia for power generation and support maritime bunkering needs. This has since received “strong interest” from industry players, as well as international partners, Dr Tan said.