Singapore increased security posture amid Israel-Iran conflict: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore has increased its security posture amid the Israel-Iran conflict, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Jun 28).

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao on the sidelines of a community event in Chong Pang, he said that while there is a ceasefire, "we don't know exactly what will happen after this".

"Arising from (the situation) there, you can expect that people in this region, or even others, from extremist organisations, might want to make a point against Israeli, American, or other Western assets, and there could also be attacks from the far right on Muslim assets," he added.

Singapore increased its security levels after the Israeli attacks on Iran and the counterattacks, with the police and other agencies stepping up patrols and checks, said Mr Shanmugam.

"Singapore, as I have said many times, if we get attacked, you will get international headlines.

"So on both sides - the far right, attacking Muslims, or representative of Muslim countries including Iran, is a possibility; and likewise, you could get attacks on Western assets - American, European, Israeli."

He said Singapore is working off different scenarios because you can "never be absolutely sure".

Security is a joint responsibility, and the government has been trying to increase awareness through the SGSecure programme, added the minister.

"We have been trying for years, it goes up and it comes down - because it’s safe, people leave their items around," Mr Shanmugam said.

"I have asked the security agencies to try with what I call a 'cold start' and leave things in places, see how many people actually pick it up; pick it up meaning they notice it and notify the agencies. I think the results tell us that the awareness is not very high."

When asked if there have been "more suspicious activities or extreme activities" being detected, Mr Shanmugam said: "Not that we have picked up here yet. But they need to succeed only once."