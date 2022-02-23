Singapore, India sign agreement to cooperate in the areas of science, technology and innovation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and India will cooperate in the areas of science, technology and innovation, following the signing of an agreement on Wednesday (Feb 23).

A memorandum of understanding between the two countries was signed during the India-Singapore Technology Summit 2022, which was held virtually and co-organised by Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In a media release, MTI said the agreement would "encourage, develop and facilitate collaborative projects in fields of mutual interest".

These projects could advance progress in research, innovation and technological development in sectors such as advanced engineering and manufacturing, health and other emerging technologies, the ministry added.

Speaking during the summit, Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said such international collaborations in technology and research are "vital to building commercially viable solutions that can save lives and livelihoods".

POTENTIAL AREAS OF COLLABORATION

Mr Iswaran, who is also Transport Minister, identified three areas where the two countries could "push the boundaries" by combining their research and development talent and resources.

"First, deeptech. Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, or IoT, hold much potential in a wide range of areas. This includes the construction and built environment sector, which we seek to transform to become more integrated and resilient," he said.

This would lay the foundation for the building of "smarter and more sustainable cities", he added.