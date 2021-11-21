Singapore-India VTL to start with six daily flights from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai

SINGAPORE: Singapore's vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with India will start on Nov 29, with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday (Nov 21).

Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on Nov 22 at 6pm Singapore time.

CAAS said on Sunday (Nov 21) that it had reached an agreement with the India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements, CAAS said. "CAAS understands that travellers are looking forward to the launch of the VTL and would like to assure travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the VTP," the authority said.