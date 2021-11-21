Singapore-India VTL to start with six daily flights from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai

SINGAPORE: Singapore's vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with India will start on Nov 29, with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday (Nov 21).
Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on Nov 22 at 6pm Singapore time.
CAAS said on Sunday (Nov 21) that it had reached an agreement with the India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.
Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements, CAAS said. "CAAS understands that travellers are looking forward to the launch of the VTL and would like to assure travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the VTP," the authority said.
APPLICATIONS FOR VACCINATED TRAVEL PASSES
Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders must apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.
VTP applications for travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia will open on Nov 22 at 10am Singapore time.
Applications for travellers from Finland, India and Sweden will open the same day at 6pm Singapore time.
"Travellers from these countries will not be able to apply for a VTP earlier (than the stated time)," CAAS said.
The authority added that VTP applications will open for those intending to enter Singapore from Nov 29 to Jan 21, 2022.
However, it "strongly encouraged" those who intend to enter Singapore after Dec 1 to apply after Nov 24.
"All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the
VTL, will receive a VTP," it said.
To facilitate the application process, VTP applicants should have their passport and digital proof of vaccination on hand. They should also know the address of the place they intend to self-isolate while waiting for the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, CAAS said.
Travellers who require a visa for travel to Singapore should apply for their visa separately and only after their VTP is approved, CAAS said.
"They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore. In Singapore, these visitors must also use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing," the authority added.
