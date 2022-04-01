Parliament to hear ministerial statements on inflation and business costs

SINGAPORE: Ministerial statements on inflation and business costs will be delivered when Parliament sits on Monday (Apr 4), with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng expected to speak on the matter.
Many Members of Parliament have filed questions on the rising cost of living and pump prices.
MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) asked whether the Government is prepared to reduce or provide rebates to the petrol duty imposed on motorists or provide road tax rebates.
A question was submitted by MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang) on what measures authorities can take if oil prices continue to spiral as a result of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
MP Gan Thiam Poh (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked whether households will be given ad hoc monthly utility rebates to cushion the impact of rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions, while MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) asked whether the Ministry for Trade and Industry is tracking the severity of "shrinkflation".
Other issues on the agenda include COVID-19 safe management measures, with MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) asking about whether they will be further reviewed now that the Omicron wave has peaked.
MP Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten) submitted a question on what it costs businesses to maintain vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.
He also asked if requiring unvaccinated residents to bear their own medical costs is a sufficient deterrent to those who choose not to be vaccinated.
On the issue of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, MP Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris–Punggol) submitted a question on what will be done to engage different groups when considering the best way forward on the law.
Non-constituency MP Hazel Poa asked what the Government’s indicators are to monitor whether society is ready for repealing 377A and how these indicators are monitored.
On the recent spate of knife-related crimes, MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) asked what steps are being taken to protect the public in terms of awareness and emergency preparedness.
He also asked about the possibility of a blanket ban for the possession of a knife, razor or other sharp objects in any schools, public or commercial premises.
Two Bills will be introduced in Parliament, including the Adoption of Children Bill.