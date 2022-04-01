Parliament to hear ministerial statements on inflation and business costs

SINGAPORE: Ministerial statements on inflation and business costs will be delivered when Parliament sits on Monday (Apr 4), with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng expected to speak on the matter.

Many Members of Parliament have filed questions on the rising cost of living and pump prices.

MP Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) asked whether the Government is prepared to reduce or provide rebates to the petrol duty imposed on motorists or provide road tax rebates.

A question was submitted by MP Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang) on what measures authorities can take if oil prices continue to spiral as a result of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MP Gan Thiam Poh (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) asked whether households will be given ad hoc monthly utility rebates to cushion the impact of rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions, while MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) asked whether the Ministry for Trade and Industry is tracking the severity of "shrinkflation".