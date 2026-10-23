Singapore’s core inflation eases to 2% in September on lower services, retail prices

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation eased to 2 per cent year-on-year in September, down from 2.2 per cent in August, according to official figures released on Friday (Oct 23).

This was because of lower inflation in services, retail and other goods and private transport, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said in a joint media release.

Core prices, which exclude accommodation and private transport, rose by 0.1 per cent month-on-month in September.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, fell to 2.2 per cent year-on-year in September from 2.3 per cent in August, due to lower core inflation and private transport inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation – which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes – rose by 0.2 per cent in September.

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Official data released on Friday showed that services inflation eased to 1.7 per cent in September from 2 per cent in August due to a smaller increase in point-to-point transport service costs and a larger decline in telecommunication service prices.

Retail and other goods inflation also moderated to 1.2 per cent in September from 1.8 per cent in August as furniture prices declined and clothing prices rose at a slower pace.

Private transport inflation also fell to 7.1 per cent in September from 7.5 per cent in August due to a more gradual increase in car prices.

Electricity and gas inflation was unchanged at 8.7 per cent as prices rose at a similar pace in both September and August.

MAS and METI noted that the regulated electricity tariff for each quarter is set based largely on the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter, among other factors.

“The increase in the regulated electricity tariff in the third quarter of 2026 is thus the result of the spike in global energy prices over the period of April to mid-June 2026,” the authorities said.

Accommodation inflation edged up to 0.9 per cent in September from 0.8 per cent in August, with housing rents increasing at a faster pace.

Food inflation also rose to 2.4 per cent in September from 2.3 per cent in August due to higher inflation in both non-cooked food and food services.