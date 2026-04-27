'Incredibly stressful': Payment issues mar Singapore International Marathon registration

SINGAPORE: The first day of sign-ups for the BYD Singapore International Marathon was marred by issues, as several people reported payment problems during registration.

Some runners who tried signing up on Monday (Apr 27) said they received a message on the website that their payments were unsuccessful, but ended up being charged by their banks.

Mr Jaymar Patana, who is from the Philippines, said that he initially thought the payment failure was due to an issue with his credit card, but received the same message after trying with a different card.

"I'm less worried about the transactions - for sure they can reverse that," said Mr Patana, who had tried to sign up for the marathon.

"I'm more worried about my slot. I do not have assurance that I got the slot with what happened."

Registration for the marathon costs S$188 (US$147) for local runners and S$208 for international runners, while the registration fees for the half-marathon are S$168 for local runners and S$188 for international runners.

The 10km costs S$130 for local runners and S$150 for international runners.

Registration ends on Sep 30 or when slots are fully taken up. This year's event will have a cap of 52,000 participants across all race categories, the organiser earlier announced. This is a dip from the 2025 event, which drew 55,000 runners.

Ms Ella Wong, who is from Hong Kong, described the registration process as "incredibly stressful".

"I was attempting to register during a busy day at the office, and being hit with unsuccessful payment errors while simultaneously seeing my bank account being charged for those exact amounts created a lot of panic," she said.

"I wasn’t sure if I should keep trying or if I was doing something wrong."

Another runner, who declined to be named, said he repeatedly received notifications that payments had failed.

"I attempted the transaction several times using two different credit cards. In total, I made four attempts that were shown as failed, with only the final attempt marked as successful," he added.

"However, I’ve since discovered that all four 'failed' transactions were actually charged to my credit card. I’ve contacted my bank’s customer service, and they advised me to reach out to the merchant to request a refund for the duplicate charges."

Others shared similar experiences with registration on the organiser's latest Instagram post.

"Guys you need to sort this out. Money deducted multiple times, registration not successful, no way to speak to someone about this and no one answering the questions here. Not a great start," wrote one user.

"Please stop the registration till the registration/payment issue has been resolved. Such a disappointment and embarrassment for the organiser," said another person.