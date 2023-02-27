Singapore to introduce Online Criminal Harms Act amid ‘growing international consensus’ for such laws: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will table new legislation later this year to better tackle crimes committed in cyberspace, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo in Parliament on Monday (Feb 27).

If passed by Parliament, the proposed Online Criminal Harms Act will grant the Government powers to stop or remove online communications that pave the way for crimes in the physical world, such as inciting violence.

The Act is aimed at closing the gaps left by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, which came into force in 2019, as well as the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act that was passed in Parliament in 2021.

Mrs Teo, who was speaking during the Committee of Supply debates, further noted that the Broadcasting Act was recently amended to “deal with harms that impact user safety, such as cyberbullying and content likely to undermine racial and religious harmony”.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority is now able to deal with harmful online content accessible to Singapore users, regardless of where the content is hosted or initiated.

The Government can also block access to egregious content on online communications services, including social media platforms, Mrs Teo said.

“But there remain gaps. There is online content which are criminal in their own right, or content which facilitate or abet such crimes,” she added.

These crimes include syndicated ones like scams, online incitement of mass public disorder, and malicious cyber activities such as phishing and the distribution of malware.

“We have been monitoring these developments closely and intend to update our suite of legislation to better protect our people,” Mrs Teo told the House.

She pointed out that online harms are “constantly evolving and take different forms” such as falsehoods, foreign interference and inappropriate sexual abuse material, while mediums are also exploited to incite violence, carry out scams at scale and for drug trafficking.

She added that there has been “growing international consensus for rules to combat online harm”, with the United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany and Australia having introduced or proposed new laws to regulate the online space.

MHA first said during the Committee of Supply debates in 2021 that it was studying potential levers to deal with criminal offences committed online.