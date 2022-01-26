Singapore attracted S$11.8 billion of investments in 2021; more than 17,000 new jobs expected in next 5 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted S$11.8 billion in fixed asset investments in 2021, commitments that are expected to create more than 17,000 jobs over the next five years, said the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Wednesday (Jan 26).

The figure was a sharp fall from the S$17.2 billion committed in 2020, which EDB described as an "exceptional performance" that it did not expect to repeat in 2021.

Last year's figures were in line with EDB's goals of having S$8 to S$10 billion in investments committed annually over the medium to long term.

Fixed asset investments refer to a company’s incremental capital investment in facilities, equipment and machinery.

In its annual year-in-review report released on Wednesday, EDB said a successful vaccination rollout and the reopening of travel in the second half of last year gave companies the confidence to invest and expand here.

"The strong 2021 investment commitment numbers are testament to Singapore’s reputation as a strategic hub and critical supply chain node for companies to do business in Asia and for the world," said EDB Chairman Beh Swan Gin.

“As economies reopen and connectivity is restored, our reputation for reliability and neutrality, our vibrant innovation and tech ecosystem as well as our growing talent base will stand us in good stead to capture more economic opportunities for Singapore,” said Dr Beh.

STRONG INVESTMENTS BY ELECTRONICS, BIOMED MANUFACTURING FIRMS

Electronics and biomedical manufacturing were the top two sources of investments last year, with nearly S$5 billion and S$1.8 billion secured respectively.

They accounted for more than half of the investments committed last year.

There were also new investments across sectors such as agri-food, chemicals and materials, and electronics.

By region, as in 2020, the bulk of investments commitments in 2021 came from the United States (67.1 per cent) and Europe (13.1 per cent).