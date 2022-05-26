Singapore, Japan ink agreements on promoting start-ups, digital transformation for governments

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Japan have inked two agreements on promoting the flow of entrepreneurship between both countries and enhancing their governments’ digital transformations.

The signing of the agreements on Thursday (May 26) was witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio, on Mr Lee’s four-day working trip to Tokyo.

One Memorandum of Cooperation aims to bolster the flow of entrepreneurs and enterprises between both countries, by promoting greater access to start-up and innovation ecosystems.

The Memorandum of Cooperation, which builds on a previous agreement signed in 2018, will focus on emerging areas such as digital transformation and green transformation, said Enterprise Singapore, which signed the agreement with the Japan External Trade Organisation.

Both sides will explore initiatives, such as business matching sessions to help Singapore and Japanese firms connect with accelerators, business partners and investors.

“This will empower businesses to build market knowledge, access new opportunities … and deepen their partnerships with start-ups and corporate membership networks,” it added.