Singapore and Japan upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership, expand cooperation in five areas
Both countries will enhance cooperation in trade, digitalisation and technology, defence, green transition and energy, as well as other people exchanges.
TOKYO: Singapore and Japan announced on Wednesday (Mar 18) the upgrading of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, with expanded cooperation across five areas.
The upgrade in ties was announced by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Mr Wong is making his first visit to Japan as prime minister. He met Ms Takaichi during the visit and she hosted him to a working dinner.
Welcoming Mr Wong, Ms Takaichi expressed hopes that both countries' ties will deepen through diverse exchanges and programmes this year.
"Our two nations, as like-minded countries, have together defended and promoted rules-based free and open international order and free trade. Japan and Singapore are firmly united as nations that can place confidence in each other," she said.
Mr Wong said that Japan has been a reliable and valuable partner for Singapore throughout the past 60 years.
"Today, our relationship has matured, and we have become partners with similar strategic outlooks and complementary strengths, and our cooperation is multifaceted, substantial and mutually beneficial," he added.
"There is a strategic imperative to deepen our cooperation further, especially as we face profound changes in the world today, with more uncertainty, fragmentation and disruption.
"Both Japan and Singapore share similar strategic principles and views of the world. And as like-minded partners, I believe we can work together to uphold a multilateral, rules-based system and an open and inclusive regional architecture."
In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders affirmed the partnership between Singapore and Japan on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
"They welcomed robust bilateral economic ties, noting that Singapore and Japan are each other’s top investors," added MFA.
"They agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as the green and digital economies as well as supply chain and economic resilience.
"This will help both countries better navigate the uncertain geopolitical environment, and deliver benefits for our peoples and businesses."
Both prime ministers agreed on the importance of working together to uphold free and open trade, the rules-based international order and the open regional architecture with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at its centre.
"As the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Prime Minister Wong committed to work closely with Japan to implement the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)," said MFA.
"This includes deepening economic integration and collaborating on digital and green initiatives, such as the ASEAN Power Grid. The prime ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East."
The ministry said the Strategic Partnership provides a framework to "deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in existing and forward-looking areas, which can serve as pathfinders for broader regional and international cooperation".
Mr Wong also had separate meetings with former Japanese prime ministers Shigeru Ishiba, Fumio Kishida and Taro Aso.
"He thanked them for their contributions to strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening Japan’s engagement with the region. They also discussed regional and international affairs," said MFA.
A joint statement from both countries laid out the details of the Strategic Partnership.
This partnership will deepen the foundations of the relationship and expand cooperation in several areas, including:
- Promotion of free trade and economic cooperation
- Digitalisation and technology
- Security and defence
- Green transition and energy cooperation
- Partnerships and exchanges
The foreign ministers of both countries will oversee the progress in implementing the Strategic Partnership. It will be regularly reviewed to ensure that the bilateral cooperation remains relevant and future-ready, said the joint statement.
Both countries acknowledged that as a trusted partner of ASEAN, Japan has been contributing to the region's peace, stability, prosperity and integrity through its engagement.
This includes its support for ASEAN Centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
"We share the mutual understanding that the AOIP and the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) share fundamental principles, and the promotion and implementation of the AOIP will also contribute to promoting an international order based on the rule of law and a rules-based Indo-Pacific that is free and open," said the two countries.
"In this regard, we welcome the adoption of the Joint Statement of the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit on Further Promotion and Implementation of the AOIP, which affirms the synergy between the AOIP and the FOIP, and reaffirm our commitment to promote and implement concrete AOIP projects and activities that contribute to fundamental principles shared by the AOIP and the FOIP."
FREE TRADE, ECONOMIC COOPERATION
In the joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to open and free trade, economic resilience and mutual prosperity.
Enterprise Singapore and the Japan External Trade Organisation will renew a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to enhance the facilitation of trade and investment flows.
Singapore's Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will renew an MOC to spur agri-food trade.
"We reaffirm our commitment to free and open trade, economic resilience, and mutual prosperity. The Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement is the cornerstone of our substantive and dynamic economic relationship," said the two countries.
"This is complemented by the Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue as a high-level platform to discuss enhancing cooperation in priority areas."
DIGITALISATION AND TECH
Both countries will establish an information and communication technology policy dialogue between Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to explore cooperation in the digital fields, including the digital infrastructure development.
An MOC on Quantum Science, Technology and Innovation was signed between MDDI and Japan’s Cabinet Office in January to deepen collaboration across eight key areas, including quantum research and innovation dialogue, academia-private sector interactions, education and talent exchange, and security policy dialogue.
An MOC between Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and Japan's National Cybersecurity Office will be renewed to facilitate cybersecurity cooperation in areas such as industry and academic collaboration, capacity building and operational exchanges.
Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission and Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission will agree to sign an MOC in 2026 to facilitate cooperation on the protection of personal information.
The National Space Agency of Singapore and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will agree to sign an MOC this year to formalise bilateral space cooperation.
On Wednesday, both countries signed an MOC to mutually recognise cybersecurity labelling schemes for smart devices.
Under the arrangement, smart devices that obtain cybersecurity labels under Japan’s JC-STAR scheme or Singapore’s Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme (CLS) will be recognised in both countries.
Manufacturers will be able to apply for the other country’s label through a streamlined process.
The arrangement will take effect from Jun 1. It will cover smart devices such as smart home assistants, home automation and alarm systems and hubs that connect multiple devices.
Japan is the fifth nation to establish such an arrangement with Singapore, after Finland, Germany, South Korea and the United Kingdom.
SECURITY AND DEFENCE
The joint statement said that both countries have a shared interest in regional peace and stability, while acknowledging an increasingly challenging security environment and the vital importance of open sea lanes to both countries.
They intend to strengthen cooperation by facilitating high-level exchanges between defence authorities, including a regular ministerial meeting at the Shangri-La Dialogue.
The two will deepen collaboration between operational authorities, including through bilateral and multilateral exercises.
They will enhance defence equipment and technology cooperation through professional exchanges in defence industry and technology, as well as by fostering innovation through startup collaboration.
ENERGY
On energy, both sides signed a framework on Sunday to strengthen collaboration in areas such as cross-border electricity imports, low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, civil nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas, advanced grid system enablers and offshore wind.
An MOC on environmental matters will be renewed between MSE and Japan’s Ministry of Environment to enhance cooperation in areas, including environmental protection, management, and sustainable development.
Another MOC between MSE and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will be expanded to deepen cooperation in climate science and climate adaptation.
PARTNERSHIPS AND EXCHANGES
"We recognise that mutual trust and understanding must be sustained through increasing and regular engagements at all levels, including through institutional, social, arts and culture, youth, and academic exchanges," both countries said in the joint statement.
Singapore and Japan will continue the annual dialogue between the foreign ministries to take stock of relations and enhance cooperation.
They will foster mutual understanding between officials under a programme where Japanese senior officials visit Singapore at the invitation of MFA.
Japan's National Personnel Authority and Singapore's Public Service Division will enhance civil service exchanges.
Opportunities for youth exchanges will also be expanded, as will bilateral cooperation in education.
The two countries said they would enhance cooperation to further expand mutual travel and deepen collaboration in civil aviation.