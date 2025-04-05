GE2025: Two new PAP faces unveiled at Jurong-Clementi town council event

SINGAPORE: Two new faces from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) were introduced in Jurong by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Saturday (Apr 5).

Charity director David Hoe and lawyer Cassandra Lee will help to manage the Jurong, Clementi and Bukit Batok area moving forward, said Ms Fu, at the launch of the Jurong-Clementi Town Council five-year master plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ms Cassandra Lee is a lawyer specialising in technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at management consultancy EY.

She started volunteering in Yuhua 16 years ago and has led a barrier-free accessibility project for the division, working closely with the residents and the town council, said Ms Fu, who is MP for Yuhua SMC.

Mr David Hoe, director of philanthropy at registered charity The Majurity Trust, was previously seen on the ground in Jalan Besar GRC and Tampines GRC.

He is passionate about giving youths opportunities to develop themselves and to realise their strengths and has started and sustained several programmes for youths, said Ms Fu.

“They will bring new energy and experience in community bonding and building to the current team,” said Ms Fu of the newcomers.

Also at Saturday’s event were Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, and Jurong GRC MPs Rahayu Mahzam, Mr Xie Yao Quan and Dr Tan Wu Meng.

“This team that you see today will run Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and Jurong Central SMC, if we are given the mandate by you," said Ms Fu.

Ms Fu said that the final decision on the slate of candidates for the area will be made by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and to be announced "in due course".

While seven of them - the five current MPs and two new faces - were at Saturday's event, there are six seats across the GRC and SMC.

RUNNING THE NEW TOWN WELL

Ms Fu told the over 200 community partners, grassroots leaders and residents in attendance that the new electoral boundaries of the area would not affect the team’s work.

She noted that the areas under the town council’s purview would shift under the latest electoral map released last month, with Jurong GRC reconfigured into Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and a new Jurong Central single-seat ward.

“We are excited about the prospect and look forward to serving residents from Hong Kah. With our experience and track record, we are confident that we can run the new town well,” she said.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee merged Bukit Batok and Yuhua SMCs, along with part of the massive Hong Kah North SMC, with the current Jurong GRC to form the new bloc.

It also carved out the new Jurong Central SMC in order to maintain the voter to MP ratio of the GRC.

At the event, Ms Fu unveiled the five-year master plan for the area, saying it "promises more than just better estate maintenance”.

“We will rejuvenate nine older estates, introduce the ‘Sports-in-Precinct’ initiative in Yuhua, build more than 40 sheltered linkways for enhanced commuting, upgrade 41 fitness corners and 30 playgrounds.

“In all, residents can expect a total of more than 200 upgrading projects coming their way.”

STRIDES IN ESTATE REJUVENATION

“Future planning is indeed never a little chore, because it requires attention, requires passion, and teamwork among many people, and I strongly value all those that have engaged in this process, deeply appreciating your effort, deeply appreciating your feedback,” said Ms Fu.

“Over the past five years, our focus has been on improvements and directly improving your lives in terms of a cleaner environment, enhanced connectivity, improved amenities and more green spaces.”

On Saturday, Ms Fu also took stock of the work done by the town council over the last five years.

The town council has expedited the implementation of repairs and redecoration (R&R) work following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“We have completed R&R works for over 361 blocks, with 296 blocks currently underway and 243 blocks in the pipeline,” she said.

Estates have also been made more senior-friendly, with more barrier-free access and dementia-friendly amenities.

The Housing Board block pillars around Yuhua Village Market, for instance, are painted with brightly coloured murals with easily recognisable images, so those with dementia can more easily find their way home, explained Ms Fu.

In all, more than 250 upgrading projects have been completed, with efforts made to provide comfort and convenience for pedestrians, and to promote sustainability in the town, said Ms Fu.

“We have almost 2,300 lifts across our town. Through the Lift Enhancement Programme and Lift Replacement Programme, or the LRP for short, we have upgraded and modernised almost 1,600 of these lifts, and the work continues,” said town council chairman Mr Xie.

“Looking ahead, this will continue to be our approach: work closely with residents and partners, get the fundamentals right and go for high standards of excellence in every aspect of township management.”

On Saturday, Jurong-Clementi Town Council also signed an agreement with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, on promoting the safe use of fitness equipment in public spaces.