New developments in Nee Soon will likely raise value of property in the area: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: New developments in Chong Pang will likely raise the value of properties in and around the ward, situated in Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Feb 15).

The constituency has changed much over the years, with improvements in transport connectivity, environmental sustainability and healthcare facilities, he said in his opening remarks at the My Nee Soon carnival and exhibition.

“One of the things we talk about now is the new Chong Pang integrated centre,” noted Mr Shanmugam.

Plans for the new integrated development were first announced in September 2020, with a groundbreaking ceremony held in March 2023.

Set to be completed in 2027, it will house the Chong Pang Community Club, Chong Pang Hawker Centre and Market, swimming pools and a supermarket, among other amenities.

“Of course, it will make the whole place look better, and I expect that values of the flats will also go up nearby, not just Chong Pang but also Nee Soon Central,” said Mr Shanmugam, who helms the Chong Pang division.

HEALTHCARE HUB OF THE NORTH

In his remarks, Mr Shanmugam added that efforts have been ongoing to turn Nee Soon into the “healthcare hub of the north”.

“You have Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, you have two polyclinics, two or three community wellness kampungs, and we are trying to make Nee Soon a dementia-friendly town, with bigger signboards, easier for older people,” he said.

At the My Nee Soon exhibition, there were immersive experiences for residents, including mapping out their vision for the constituency in the year ahead and exploring landmarks there through an interactive map.

Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh, who is also the Nee Soon Town Council chairman, said that one of the key initiatives for sustainability is to put solar panels on the rooftops of all HDB flats within the constituency.