Singapore launches new framework to help companies measure reliability, safety of AI products and services

DAVOS, Switzerland: The Singapore Government is piloting the world's first artificial intelligence governance self-test.

A.I. Verify, which was launched by Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday (May 25), will allow companies to measure and demonstrate how reliable and safe their AI products or services are.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Mrs Teo described A.I. Verify as a way for consumers to identify products and services that they can use with a greater sense of assurance.

“If you put yourself in the shoes of an organisation that deploys AI, even if they wanted to subscribe to this idea of trustworthy and reliable AI, even if they had the intention to be transparent with their stakeholders, how are they going to do that?” said Mrs Teo.

“And that's how the idea for A.I. Verify came about. We decided that it would be helpful to organisations that make use of AI if they had a toolkit that would help in self-assessment and they can do it voluntarily.”.

AI products or services include the likes of image recognition to verify signatures, or a bank using data analytics to help guide customers' investment decisions.

The toolkit aims to help ensure companies inform users of the intended use of their AI products or services, along with its limitations and the risks involved, if any.

Mrs Teo also pointed out that developments in the digital space are moving so quickly that regulations need to keep up, and such rule-setting will require the involvement of policymakers and technology leaders.

“You have to talk to the people who are at the forefront of implementing the technology. Otherwise, you're going to set up rules and regulations that may not be viable, or they're not effective,” said Mrs Teo.“How we have decided to deal with it in Singapore is to be accretive, meaning - the areas where we have a deeper understanding and also can see a way to reasonably regulated, that is where you get started.”