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Commonwealth Games 2026: Singapore lawn bowlers gear up for first indoor challenge in Glasgow
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Singapore lawn bowlers gear up for first indoor challenge in Glasgow

At this year's Commonwealth Games, lawn bowls will be played indoors for the first time, and Singapore's athletes are preparing for the change through overseas training.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Singapore lawn bowlers gear up for first indoor challenge in Glasgow

Lawn bowler Serena Tiong, who will be competing in the women’s singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Nadine Regina Yeam
Nadine Regina Yeam & Olivia Chang
22 Jul 2026 05:29PM
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SINGAPORE: Team Singapore’s lawn bowlers are preparing for a new challenge at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where the sport will be played indoors for the first time.

The switch from traditional outdoor greens to an indoor carpet surface has prompted the four-member squad to adjust its preparations ahead of the Games, which will be held from Thursday (Jul 23) to Aug 2.

"It's playing indoors on a carpet that's different to all the greens we have in Singapore,” said Rodger Kimpton, president of national sports association Bowls Singapore.

Kimpton said the team has been travelling to Kuala Lumpur to train at an indoor facility alongside athletes from other countries.

“In terms of indoor versus outdoor, (like what) we have here, the speed is different. It's more gentle, and it's really about adaptation,” said lawn bowler Serena Tiong, who will compete in the women’s singles event.

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The Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow after 12 years, with 215 gold medals across 10 sports up for grabs.

The sports include netball, judo and artistic gymnastics. The pared-down programme marks a contrast to the 2022 editionwhich featured 19 sports and 280 medal events.

Cheo Ai Lin, who, together with her teammate Janice Tan, will be competing in the lawn bowling women’s pairs event in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

EYES ON GLASGOW

For the members of Team Singapore’s lawn bowling team, the Games will mark their first appearance on one of the sport’s biggest stages. 

“(It’s) definitely a big honour because the Commonwealth Games is one of the (highest) level competitions for lawn bowls. It’s one of the pinnacles,” said Cheo Ai Lin, who will compete in the women’s pairs with teammate Janice Tan. 

The 28-year-old said the downsized sports programme had initially left the team uncertain about whether lawn bowls would be included. 

“There were some rumours that said they were only sending maybe 30 or 35 athletes, so we didn’t know whether we’d be included,” said Cheo. 

When the team received confirmation of its place, they were overjoyed.

Singapore will also be represented by Harriman Yuen in the men's singles. The country will also field two athletes in the para bowls competition. 

Yuen will be Singapore’s first men’s singles representative in lawn bowls at the Games. 

The lawn bowling competition officially begins on Thursday, with medal events on Jul 28 and Aug 2.

(From left) Lawn bowlers Cheo Ai Lin and Serena Tiong with their coach Bernard Foo at Kallang Lawn Bowl on Jul 11, 2026.

Through the Games, the team hopes to dispel the perception that lawn bowling is simply an old person’s sport.

“It’s (not) just rolling a ball. It’s very tactical and you need the stamina (to play) under the sun, under the rain,” said Tiong, who is 38.

Kimpton said increasing the visibility of the sport is crucial, as lawn bowling requires dedicated greens, which are difficult to develop in land-scarce Singapore.

The sport is currently being introduced to students through schools and learn-to-play programmes run by local clubs, using modified versions with lightweight bowls and portable mats.

The team hopes more people will eventually progress to the full version of the sport played on grass greens.

“We are hoping in the future, perhaps with a covered green, we can get more people involved, rain or shine, (it would be) less strenuous (than) hours under the sun,” said Tiong.

Cheer on Team Singapore at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games from 24 July to 3 August and catch all the action live or on-demand on mewatch. Follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube,  TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

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Source: CNA/oc(ca)

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bowling Team Singapore Commonwealth Games 2026 Sports lawn bowls Glasgow 2026
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