Commonwealth Games 2026: Singapore lawn bowlers gear up for first indoor challenge in Glasgow

SINGAPORE: Team Singapore’s lawn bowlers are preparing for a new challenge at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where the sport will be played indoors for the first time.

The switch from traditional outdoor greens to an indoor carpet surface has prompted the four-member squad to adjust its preparations ahead of the Games, which will be held from Thursday (Jul 23) to Aug 2.

"It's playing indoors on a carpet that's different to all the greens we have in Singapore,” said Rodger Kimpton, president of national sports association Bowls Singapore.

Kimpton said the team has been travelling to Kuala Lumpur to train at an indoor facility alongside athletes from other countries.

“In terms of indoor versus outdoor, (like what) we have here, the speed is different. It's more gentle, and it's really about adaptation,” said lawn bowler Serena Tiong, who will compete in the women’s singles event.