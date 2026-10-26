Singapore leaders condemn deadly church attack in Jordan, convey condolences to victims' families

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have expressed their condolences over a deadly attack at a church in Jordan, condemning the deliberate targeting of civilians at a place of worship.

Gunmen killed at least nine people and injured about 40 others on Friday (Oct 23) when they opened fire during a funeral procession at the church in the village of Hammoud in southern Jordan's Karak governorate.

The assailants fled after the shooting, prompting a manhunt by security forces.

In a letter to Jordan's King Abdullah II, dated Oct 26, President Tharman said he was "deeply shocked by the horrific attack" on St George's Greek Orthodox Church.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Your Majesty and the families of the victims," he wrote.

"Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence. The deliberate targeting of civilians at a place of worship is reprehensible."

Mr Tharman said Singapore stands in solidarity with Jordan and its people in the fight against terrorism "in any form and from any source".

"I am confident that the people of Jordan will remain united in the face of this tragedy," he added.