Singapore leaders condemn deadly church attack in Jordan, convey condolences to victims' families
Gunmen killed at least nine people and injured about 40 others on Friday when they opened fire during a funeral procession at St George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan.
SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have expressed their condolences over a deadly attack at a church in Jordan, condemning the deliberate targeting of civilians at a place of worship.
Gunmen killed at least nine people and injured about 40 others on Friday (Oct 23) when they opened fire during a funeral procession at the church in the village of Hammoud in southern Jordan's Karak governorate.
The assailants fled after the shooting, prompting a manhunt by security forces.
In a letter to Jordan's King Abdullah II, dated Oct 26, President Tharman said he was "deeply shocked by the horrific attack" on St George's Greek Orthodox Church.
"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Your Majesty and the families of the victims," he wrote.
"Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence. The deliberate targeting of civilians at a place of worship is reprehensible."
Mr Tharman said Singapore stands in solidarity with Jordan and its people in the fight against terrorism "in any form and from any source".
"I am confident that the people of Jordan will remain united in the face of this tragedy," he added.
In a separate letter to his Jordanian counterpart Jafar Hassan, Mr Wong described the attack as an act of terrorism.
"Singapore strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians at a place of worship," he wrote. "Such acts of violence are unconscionable and cannot be justified under any circumstances."
Mr Wong also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.
"We stand firmly with Jordan in opposing terrorism and religious extremism, and in upholding the values of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence," he added.
Jordan's King Abdullah II vowed a forceful response, saying the attack would be met with the "harshest retaliation".
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan also declared three days of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast over government and public institutions.
Attacks on places of worship are rare in the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians account for about 2 to 3 per cent of the population.