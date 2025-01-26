Singapore leaders congratulate India counterparts on its 76th Republic Day

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have written to their counterparts to convey their congratulations on India's 76th Republic Day on Sunday (Jan 26).

In his letter to India's President Droupadi Murmu, Mr Tharman said Singapore-India relations have grown significantly "in depth and breadth over the years".

"They are now on a new trajectory, with the two nations having embarked on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore in September 2024," he said.

"I deeply appreciate your generous hospitality during my state visit earlier this month, when Singapore and India marked 60 years of diplomatic relations."

He added that the governments and enterprises of both countries are working on several "forward-looking areas", including the development of India's semiconductor ecosystem, new generation industrial parks, connectivity, as well as renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

"India has seen remarkable transformation, that has uplifted the lives of hundreds of millions, including the rural poor, and created a burgeoning middle class. It has set ambitious social and economic goals for the future, and is on track to achieve them," said Mr Tharman.

He noted that there is room to increase cooperation at the state level, including the eastern states that have been identified as a new engine of growth for India.

"Singapore believes in India’s future. We will continue to support and invest in India’s growth and development in fields of mutual interest, and look forward to many more decades of close partnership," said the president, adding his well-wishes to Ms Murmu and the people of India.