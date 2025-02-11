Singapore ranked 3rd least corrupt country in 2024, top in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE: Singapore was ranked the world's third least corrupt country in 2024, climbing two spots from the previous year, according to anti-corruption body Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Singapore has topped the Asia-Pacific region in the index.

Singapore last held third place in 2018 and 2020, ranked fourth in 2019 and 2021, and placed fifth in 2022 and 2023.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Countries are scored on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The 2024 index draws upon 13 expert assessments and business surveys.

Singapore scored 84 points last year, an improvement of one point from 2023 and 2022.

"Singapore’s reputation as one of the least corrupt countries in the world is hard-earned. Our people continue to hold a strong stance against corruption, and will come forward to report wrongdoings to the authorities," the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 11).

"Domestically, the number of public sector corruption cases remains consistently low," it added.

CPIB said that out of 16 economies, Singapore ranked first in the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy's 2024 report on corruption in Asia, the US and Australia – a position it has held for the last 30 years.

Singapore also ranked third globally and first in Asia for absence of corruption in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2024.