From childhood to career and family: NTU student simulates Singapore life through a game

SINGAPORE: What if you could go back and make different choices in life – from what you studied to the career you pursued?

For Nanyang Technological University (NTU) computer science student Zhu Ke Xiong, those questions have become the basis of a game that attempts to simulate an entire Singaporean life.

Called Singapore Life Simulator, the game can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The third-year student has spent the past few months mapping out a web of decisions spanning childhood, education, careers, relationships and family life.

"This is like a flow chart of how the whole Singaporean life is mapped,” the 23-year-old said.

The simulation starts with the player in childhood, with each life phase featuring its own scenarios.

“For example, when you are in childhood, your life decisions are very rudimentary, like whether you want to put your mother's phone in your mouth or not,” he said.