SINGAPORE: The Lions lost 7-0 to five-time World Cup champions Brazil on Tuesday (Nov 17) on the final day of a four-nation friendly football tournament in Singapore.

Brazil is placed sixth in the FIFA world rankings, 143 places above the Lions.

Despite some valiant defending from the Lions, with a myriad attempts to block crosses and shots and pull off last ditch tackles, the class of the Brazilians, led by Arsenal captain Bruno Guimaraes, was too slick to handle.

Led by captain Hariss Harun, the Lions were pegged back early in the match after a quickfire hat-trick from Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the ninth, 16th and 21st minute.

The opener goal stemmed from a scrappy pass out from the back by Singapore's defence, allowing the two-time Champions League winner to capitalise with a clinical strike.

The second came after Singapore attempted to push men forward in search of an equaliser and were caught out on the counter-attack. A one-on-one situation allowed Vinicius to tap it in.