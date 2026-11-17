Singapore outclassed in 7-0 defeat by Brazil as Vinicius Jr scores hat-trick
The nations clashed as part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge, which saw Singapore go down 4-1 to Paraguay on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE: The Lions lost 7-0 to five-time World Cup champions Brazil on Tuesday (Nov 17) on the final day of a four-nation friendly football tournament in Singapore.
Brazil is placed sixth in the FIFA world rankings, 143 places above the Lions.
Despite some valiant defending from the Lions, with a myriad attempts to block crosses and shots and pull off last ditch tackles, the class of the Brazilians, led by Arsenal captain Bruno Guimaraes, was too slick to handle.
Led by captain Hariss Harun, the Lions were pegged back early in the match after a quickfire hat-trick from Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the ninth, 16th and 21st minute.
The opener goal stemmed from a scrappy pass out from the back by Singapore's defence, allowing the two-time Champions League winner to capitalise with a clinical strike.
The second came after Singapore attempted to push men forward in search of an equaliser and were caught out on the counter-attack. A one-on-one situation allowed Vinicius to tap it in.
Brazil soon added a third, threading slick passes through Singapore's defensive lines to find jersey number seven to complete the first-half hat trick.
The runner-up in the 2024 Ballon d'Or had said that since Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup, he approaches every friendly like a World Cup match.
Then, in the 34th minute, Vinicius' Real Madrid teammate Endrick hit a low shot from outside the box which snuck past the left of Izwan and into the goal for four.
Yet the scoreline did not reflect the chances Singapore created in the first half. The Lions opted not to "park the bus", with the midfield battling for possession and playing out from the back.
Singapore's best chance came when forward Ilhan Fandi fired over the crossbar after an expertly placed cross by right-back Ryhan Stewart.
Shortly after, Ryhan was back at it again with another accurately pinged cross which Brazilian Lucas Perri parried away.
The second half started with more possession falling Singapore's way. But this did not stop Chelsea forward Estavao putting his deflected shot into the back of the net.
As Singapore pushed higher up the pitch, Brazil exploited the space the Lions vacated. A carefully threaded pass found Bournemouth winger Rayan, who slotted it home past a subbed on Syazwan Buhari.
Then came another from Manchester City's Allan who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after Singapore lost possession in the midfield.
Singapore hoped to get reprieve from a penalty call, after opposing players clashed in the box, but the subsequent check of the video-assisted referee saw the call overturned, drawing loud boos from the home crowd.
Singapore were also spared further drubbing with three Brazilian goals ruled out - two for offside and another for a foul.
The nations clashed as part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge, which saw Singapore go down 4-1 to Paraguay on Friday, and Japan pip Brazil 3-2 in a heated match-up filled with refereeing controversies on Saturday.
Japan take on Paraguay later on Tuesday at 9.10pm.