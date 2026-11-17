Then came another from Manchester City's Allan who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after Singapore lost possession in the midfield.

Singapore hoped to get reprieve from a penalty call, after opposing players clashed in the box, but the subsequent check of the video-assisted referee saw the call overturned, drawing loud boos from the home crowd.

Singapore were also spared further drubbing with three Brazilian goals ruled out - two for offside and another for a foul.

The nations clashed as part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge, which saw Singapore go down 4-1 to Paraguay on Friday, and Japan pip Brazil 3-2 in a heated match-up filled with refereeing controversies on Saturday.

Japan take on Paraguay later on Tuesday at 9.10pm.

POSITIVE TAKEAWAYS DESPITE HUMBLING RESULT

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Lions' head coach Gavin Lee said that despite the humbling defeat, there were still positives in the game.

"I thought that we a little bit, I use the word brave, and we were creating opportunities from the outside and playing through them," said the 36-year-old.

"It just shows that certain things can hold (their) own at this level."

Nevertheless, Lee said his players were forced to make what seemed like simple mistakes when facing the Brazilians.

"But that's just the point, because the way they press you, the speed at which they press you, you have no space and time," he said. "Sometimes it looks like ... an easy mistake, but it's actually because they are so good are defending."

Lee added that this is the quality of football that Singapore does not usually get exposed to.

He added: "Now that we have experienced the difference, then the question is, how can we use it to improve ourselves?"

While Lee has previously emphasised the importance of playing stronger teams leading up to the Asian Cup, he said that continuing to play opponents of vastly higher calibre "might not be the most helpful to our development".

"Because ultimately, we want to apply ourselves with teams that are not too far away from us as well," he said.

While stronger teams still have a place in developing players' match experience, Lee said that the next years' international windows leading up to the postponed Asian Cup at the end of 2027 does not grant the Lions "a lot of time to manoeuvre" in playing high-calibre opponents.

Brazilian assistant coach Francesco Mauri, who stood in for the suspended head coach Carlo Ancelotti, said that while the scoreline was overwhelmingly in their favour, Singapore's style of play put the Brazil team in "some little trouble" when fullback Ryhan occasionally ran forward.

"Sometimes they were able to come out from the high pressure," he said. "Every game is difficult, so the result is a great result for us."

He added that for Singapore, the result is not the most important thing, as "they have to try to do something for the future".

"I always enjoy when I see a team that is trying to do their best with the ball, and not just trying to defend," he added.