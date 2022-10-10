Singapore looking at tiered system for mental health services to cater to different individuals

Noting that the spectrum of mental health conditions are very varied across different people as well as over time, he said there is a need to nuance and breadth of understanding in conversations, interactions, policies, and service delivery.

“From being at-risk to coping with difficult circumstances, to having mild illness, or subsequently deteriorating, or more hopefully, recovering, and integrating back into society with a hidden illness or risk,” he said.

“We must not consider these different archetypes and the challenges facing someone at different times of their life as being equivalent.”

Having a tiered system will also help to identify and endorse service providers to look after different groups of clients and patients with different needs, and standardise service provision, referrals, and care coordination, said Dr Puthucheary.

The new care model is one of 12 preliminary recommendations by the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being, which was set up in July last year to oversee and coordinate mental health efforts.

It proposes providing a tiered system of services ranging from peer support, general counselling, to more intensive psychological and psychiatric services.

Other recommendations include improving employment support for people with mental health conditions by providing training allowances and partnering companies to increase awareness on resources available.

The task force also recommended enhancing accessibility and the range of services for youth.

Dr Puthucheary said the taskforce is reviewing and analysing the feedback received from the public and will adjust its recommendations accordingly.

This will be incorporated into the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy, which is set to be published next year.