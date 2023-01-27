Singapore maid agencies welcome proposed Indonesian law protecting its domestic workers 

According to Indonesia’s Cabinet Secretariat site, there are about 4 million Indonesians who are domestic workers. There were reportedly about 120,000 Indonesians working in Singapore as helpers as of 2020.

MOVE IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Two maid agencies in Singapore said this is a move in the right direction.

“The ratification of the law is a good step. It’s a step in the right direction and the impact on the industry or employment of migrant workers should be a positive one,” said Mr David Bensadon, managing director of We Are Caring Agency.

“Every scene that is set up and implemented to enforce the safety of workers goes in the right direction.”

Similarly, Mr Ryan Ng, managing director of Master Employment Agency, said that “proper recognition and protection” will be good for the long-term sustainability of hiring migrant domestic workers.

“That said, the measures should be fair, and not penalise or inconvenience any good employers of Singapore, and also not to jeopardise good helpers who are in need of a job to support their family,” he said.

DEALING WITH CHANGES

If there were to be changes for maid agencies in Singapore, Mr Ng said he hopes that firms like his will receive support from the Government.

“If there is a lot of additional paperwork or manpower that is required, I hope that the Government will also (give) support in this role,” he said.

“Because as small organisations, SMEs, we often face a shortage of manpower, and we do not have the financial resources to employ people just to be able to comply if there are too many specific measures in place,” he said.

Mr Bensadon noted that for the bill to result in real changes on the ground, coordination between the governments of both Singapore and Indonesia is needed.