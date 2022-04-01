11,000 people cleared Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints in first 7 hours of Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening

SINGAPORE: More than 11,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the first seven hours of the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border, Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Apr 1).

Land borders were fully reopened at midnight, the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people were able to move freely between the two countries without having to quarantine or do COVID-19 tests.

An hour before the reopening, travellers on foot were already queuing at Woodlands Checkpoint, said ICA, adding that lines of cars and motorcycles were also observed at the entrance of both checkpoints.

People crossing into Malaysia on foot were organised by their immigration status ahead of the midnight reopening, said ICA. The car and motorcycle zones were also adjusted in real-time.

"Most of the travellers had their documents ready, and thus cleared immigration smoothly," said ICA.

"Overall, immigration clearance was smooth and there were no queues by 1am."

Based on observations by CNA journalists making trips in both directions, the flow of both human and vehicular traffic was also smooth at daybreak. There were no reports of congestion from 6am to 9am.