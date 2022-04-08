Coach services between Singapore and KL, Genting now available after full border reopening

SINGAPORE: Following the full reopening of land borders earlier this month, travel agencies in Singapore have resumed coach services to destinations in Malaysia such as Kuala Lumpur and Genting.

KKKL Travel & Tours said on its Facebook account on Wednesday (Apr 6) it was resuming direct trips between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, as well as between Singapore and Malacca.

Trips to destinations such as Genting Highlands, Tioman and Port Dickson are also in the works, it added.

Checks on the KKKL website show one-way trips from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur are priced at between S$19 and S$36, while a journey to Malacca costs between S$23 and S$29.

WTS Travel said on its Facebook page last Friday that it was resuming its coach services to Resorts World Genting.

Priced from S$85 per ticket, the service is available from nine locations across Singapore, including Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East and Yishun.

Starmart Express, another agency, listed 15 trips heading from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, priced at S$30 each.

On Apr 1, Malaysia and Singapore fully reopened their land border - closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic - allowing fully vaccinated travellers to move via land between the two countries without quarantine or COVID-19 tests.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reported that more than 33,700 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on the first day of the border reopening.

In addition, travel companies saw bookings for flights out of Singapore double last month after the country announced that it would reopen its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers.