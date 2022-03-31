Queues form at Woodlands Checkpoint as travellers get ready for full reopening of Singapore-Malaysia land border
SINGAPORE: Queues formed at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Mar 31) night as Singapore and Malaysia prepared to fully reopen their land borders on Friday.
It will be the first time in about two years that fully vaccinated people, as well as non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below, will be able to travel freely between both countries by private transport without the need for testing or isolation.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that it has been maintaining, enhancing and testing its systems, along with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), to ensure operational readiness and efficiency.
It added that contingency plans have been put in place to cope with unforeseen traffic circumstances.
Under the new rules, the cap on the number of daily travellers has been scrapped, with travellers free to enter both countries as and when they want to. Prior to this, passengers had to take designated bus services under the vaccinated travel lane.
While travellers will no longer need to apply for approval to enter Singapore, they must have valid travel documents, such as their passports and vehicle entry permits, before arrival at the checkpoints.
All travellers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, must also complete their SG Arrival Card within three days before arriving at the checkpoints, and submit their digital vaccination certificates in advance on the SafeTravel website.
Before COVID-19, about 400,000 people travelled across the Causeway daily, said Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi previously. He stated that Johor authorities are expecting a similar volume of travel between Apr 1 and Apr 7.
To ease movement of vehicles and prevent congestion, the Malaysian government announced earlier this week that toll charges at the Causeway and Second Link complexes will be waived between Apr 1 and Apr 7.
The toll charges waiver at the immigration complexes is on top of the RM20 (S$6.43) road charge exemption announced on Monday for Singapore-registered vehicles to prevent congestion at the two immigration checkpoints.