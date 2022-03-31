Queues form at Woodlands Checkpoint as travellers get ready for full reopening of Singapore-Malaysia land border

In a statement on Thursday evening, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that it has been maintaining, enhancing and testing its systems, along with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), to ensure operational readiness and efficiency.

It added that contingency plans have been put in place to cope with unforeseen traffic circumstances.



Under the new rules, the cap on the number of daily travellers has been scrapped, with travellers free to enter both countries as and when they want to. Prior to this, passengers had to take designated bus services under the vaccinated travel lane.



While travellers will no longer need to apply for approval to enter Singapore, they must have valid travel documents, such as their passports and vehicle entry permits, before arrival at the checkpoints.