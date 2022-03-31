Hundreds of travellers cross checkpoints as Singapore-Malaysia land border fully reopens

Just minutes before the reopening, vehicles honked as the first few motorcyclists entered the departure lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Many cheered and waved their hands as they approached the barricades.

Drivers waited in the queue as they approached the departure booths at Woodlands Checkpoint, many waving at other motorists.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) Senior Assistant Commissioner Chua Tuan Meng said the reopening of the land border marked a "significant milestone towards living with COVID-19".

"ICA and other agencies have been working closely with our Malaysian counterparts to reopen our borders in a safe and calibrated manner over the past few months," he added.

"It has been more than two years since border restrictions were in place at the land checkpoints."

"Since midnight, operations at both land checkpoints have been smooth. Travellers with the required documents will clear through checkpoints smoothly."

He reminded those travelling to prepare all the necessary documents before arriving at the checkpoints.

"ICA will continue to monitor the situation and finetune the ground processes to improve the checkpoint clearance experience for travellers," he added.