Travel insurance not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors crossing Singapore-Malaysia land border from Apr 1
SINGAPORE: Travel insurance will no longer be required for short-term visitors who enter Singapore or Malaysia via the land border from Apr 1, provided they are fully vaccinated.
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) clarified this on Wednesday evening (Mar 30), following an update by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on its website.
Currently, travel insurance is needed for short-term visitors entering Singapore, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 (US$22,000).
Similarly for Malaysia, travel insurance is not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors travelling via the land borders at the Causeway and Second Link from Apr 1.
The various exemptions were laid out in a tweet by Malaysia's health ministry on Wednesday evening.
Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers are still required to buy COVID-19 travel insurance with a minimum coverage of US$20,000, said Malaysia's health ministry.
Singapore and Malaysia are easing border restrictions from Apr 1, allowing fully vaccinated people from both countries to cross the land border by private transport.
Ahead of the relaxed travel rules, Malaysia also announced on Wednesday that toll charges at the Causeway and Second Link immigration complexes will be waived between Apr 1 and Apr 7 to ease the movement of vehicles.
The exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
“This is in line with the approach to ease the cross border movement with Singapore. This exemption is for Malaysians and other users who top-up or renew their Touch ‘n Go and Smart Tag,” he added.