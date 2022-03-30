Travel insurance not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors crossing Singapore-Malaysia land border from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: Travel insurance will no longer be required for short-term visitors who enter Singapore or Malaysia via the land border from Apr 1, provided they are fully vaccinated.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) clarified this on Wednesday evening (Mar 30), following an update by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on its website.

Currently, travel insurance is needed for short-term visitors entering Singapore, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 (US$22,000).

Similarly for Malaysia, travel insurance is not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors travelling via the land borders at the Causeway and Second Link from Apr 1.

The various exemptions were laid out in a tweet by Malaysia's health ministry on Wednesday evening.