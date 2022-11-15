Heavier traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays, travellers advised to avoid peak hours
SINGAPORE: Travellers using the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas should factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid peak hours, as travel is expected to pick up during the year-end school holiday period.
In an advisory on Tuesday (Nov 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has returned to about 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
“In fact, during peak periods, the volume has reached pre-COVID-19 levels,” it said, adding that nearly 1 million travellers passed through the two checkpoints over the Nov 4 to 6 weekend.
The authority said it anticipates even heavier traffic during the period between Nov 17 and Jan 2.
“At the peak of the year-end school holiday period in 2019, the waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours,” it said.
“The public may thus wish to plan their travel judiciously, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.”
ICA identified the following peak hours between Nov 17 and Jan 2:
|Departing Singapore
|Arriving in Singapore
| Thursdays
(6pm to 11.59pm)
Fridays
(2pm to 11.59pm)
Saturdays
(6am to 9am, 2pm to 11.59pm)
Sundays
(6am to 8am, 3pm to 6pm)
| Weekdays
(10pm to 11.59pm)
Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays
(6pm to 11.59pm)
For a smoother journey, ICA also advised travellers to ensure that their requirements are in order.
This includes checking if their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months and submitting their Singapore Arrival Card and health declaration prior to their arrival in Singapore.
Singapore residents – citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders – are exempt from submitting a health declaration if they are returning to Singapore via the land checkpoints.
The authority also advised motorists to check traffic situations at the land checkpoints before making their journey.
Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, the LTA approval email and an Autopass card to enter Singapore.
Singapore-registered cars heading to Malaysia should observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Those who fail to do so may be issued a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.
They will also not be allowed to continue with their journey into Malaysia.