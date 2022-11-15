Heavier traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays, travellers advised to avoid peak hours

SINGAPORE: Travellers using the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas should factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid peak hours, as travel is expected to pick up during the year-end school holiday period.

In an advisory on Tuesday (Nov 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has returned to about 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

“In fact, during peak periods, the volume has reached pre-COVID-19 levels,” it said, adding that nearly 1 million travellers passed through the two checkpoints over the Nov 4 to 6 weekend.

The authority said it anticipates even heavier traffic during the period between Nov 17 and Jan 2.

“At the peak of the year-end school holiday period in 2019, the waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours,” it said.

“The public may thus wish to plan their travel judiciously, to avoid being caught in traffic congestion.”

ICA identified the following peak hours between Nov 17 and Jan 2: