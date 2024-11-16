Singapore and Malaysia sign MOU to combat transnational crimes

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday (Nov 14) to deepen cooperation in preventing and combating transnational crimes.

The MOU was signed by Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) headquarters.

Mr Saifuddin was on an official visit to Singapore from Nov 13 to Nov 14.

Under the MOU, Singapore and Malaysia will enhance cooperation in combatting transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime and scams, including cyber-enabled scams.

A joint working committee with both countries' home affairs ministries will also be established to identify and develop activities, policies or programmes to be conducted under the MOU framework.

"The MOU attests to the long-standing ties between the Home Team departments and law enforcement agencies in Malaysia, with both sides cooperating in information sharing, training and capacity building, and mutual assistance on a range of security issues," said Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs.