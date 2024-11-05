Singapore, Malaysia to jointly nominate Chingay parade for UNESCO cultural heritage list

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will submit a joint nomination for the Chingay parade to be included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, said Singapore's National Heritage Board (NHB) on Tuesday (Nov 5).

The street parade, which is held in Singapore, Penang and Johor Bahru, reflects the shared heritage between Singapore and Malaysia, said NHB.

"This joint nomination commemorates the 60th bilateral anniversary between Singapore and Malaysia in 2025 and presents an opportunity for Singapore and Malaysia to promote cross-cultural exchanges and collaborations," the board added.

During consultations with members of the public from 2021 to 2022, NHB found that Chingay was one of the top choices by Singaporeans for future UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage nominations. NHB said this was because of the parade's "multicultural nature and familiarity to Singaporeans".

Singapore's hawker culture was inscribed on the list in 2020, and the kebaya - a traditional women's dress - was nominated in 2023, with the result expected in December this year.

Singapore and Malaysia are aiming to submit the Chingay nomination in March 2025 and the result is expected to be announced at the end of 2026.

The list was developed by UNESCO in 2008 and comprises intangible cultural heritage elements from different countries.

It seeks to raise awareness of the importance of such practices and expressions, encourage dialogue that respects cultural diversity, as well as give due recognition to the practices and expressions of communities worldwide.