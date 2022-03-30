FAQ: What you need to know before crossing the Singapore-Malaysia land border from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: For the first time in two years, fully vaccinated people in Singapore and Malaysia will be able to cross the land border by private transport.

Both countries will ease their travel restrictions from Friday (Apr 1), allowing travellers to drive their cars or ride their motorcycles across the Causeway and Second Link.

They can also choose to use designated vaccinated travel bus services while Singapore and Malaysia work to restore cross-border public bus services.

Here's what travellers need to have on hand before making their trips:

Q: What documents, mobile apps do I need?

While you dust off your passport, ensure that it is valid for at least six months.

If you're travelling to Malaysia, you'll need to download, register and activate the MySejahtera application on your mobile phone. This is what Malaysia uses to check your vaccination status and facilitate contact tracing.

The equivalent in Singapore is the TraceTogether app.

For non-Singapore residents who don't already have TraceTogether, note that your profile on the app has to contain the same identification number, nationality and date of birth as shown in the passport you are using to enter Singapore.

Q: Why do I need the apps?

The apps contain proof of one's COVID-19 vaccination status, which is required at immigration to enter the country.

It is also needed for people to check in to places such as malls, restaurants and hotels.

Q: Do I need entry cards?

Yes. For entry to Singapore, all travellers - including Singapore citizens permanent residents and long-term pass holders - are required to complete their SG arrival card within three days before arriving at the checkpoints, according to the SafeTravel website.



The SG arrival card, along with its electronic health declaration, will facilitate the submission of personal information, trip details and health declaration by all travellers seeking entry to Singapore.

On Malaysia's side, there are no entry cards required at the land border.

Q: How do I verify my vaccination status?

For travellers to Malaysia with digital vaccination certificates issued overseas, ensure that you have verified your digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate on Malaysia's MySafeTravel portal before departure.

(Tip: After receiving a confirmation email, it will be useful to print a hard copy should you be required to produce it at the checkpoint.)

Once you have verified your vaccination status on the MySafeTravel portal, check that the details have been reflected on the MySejahtera app.

Alternatively, travellers can update their vaccination status on the MySejahtera app via the "traveller" icon.

Just in case - it may be useful to bring along a hard copy of your Singapore vaccination certificate, generated via notarise.

The requirements are similar for Singapore - travellers should upload their digitally verifiable vaccination certificates as part of their SG arrival card.

Travellers will then be granted temporary vaccinated status lasting about 30 days. This will be reflected in their TraceTogether app.