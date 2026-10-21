More than S$45 million set aside to help Singapore manufacturers adopt AI

SINGAPORE: The government has set aside more than S$45 million (US$35 million) over the next three years to help manufacturers adopt AI, Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang said on Wednesday (Oct 21).

The funding will support Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) Catalytic AI Solutions initiative for advanced manufacturing, which is aimed at helping manufacturers overcome common barriers to AI adoption, she said.

Speaking at Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2026, Ms Gan said the initiative will help manufacturers access ready-to-deploy AI solutions to improve productivity, optimise efficiency, and strengthen their competitiveness.

To make AI accessible to small‑ and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs), EnterpriseSG will also offer a suite of AI solutions to these businesses, Ms Gan said.

These include solutions to optimise product and component design, automate the processing of request for quotation documents and enhance production scheduling and predictive maintenance.

EnterpriseSG will co-fund eligible companies' adoption of AI solutions in the suite.

The agency said in a media release on Wednesday that the solutions could reduce manual work and response times, improve equipment reliability and help manufacturers maintain consistent product quality.

The suite will be expanded over time as more industry needs and solutions are identified.

While many SMEs recognise the potential of AI, adoption can be challenging because of development costs, limited access to sector-specific solutions and uncertainty over outcomes, EnterpriseSG said.

The initiative aims to address these barriers by bringing together AI solution providers, system integrators and industry associations, allowing SMEs to tap proven solutions without having to develop them independently.

This could reduce the time, cost and complexity involved in adopting AI, it added.

Some SMEs have already expressed interest in adopting AI solutions under the new initiative, Ms Gan said.

EnterpriseSG is also developing Catalytic AI Solutions for the logistics and wholesale trade sectors, with more details to be announced at a later date.

The initiative comes amid Singapore’s push to accelerate the use of AI in advanced manufacturing, one of four sectors targeted under its National AI Missions, alongside connectivity, finance and healthcare.

Manufacturing accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Singapore’s GDP.

Ms Gan said the goal was not simply to increase the use of AI, but to transform the manufacturing sector.

“Our aim is to reimagine manufacturing to grow our manufacturing output and productivity,” she added.