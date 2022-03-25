Singapore’s manufacturing output jumps 17.6% in February, highest in 8 months

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s manufacturing output in February 2022 increased 17.6 per cent year-on-year from the previous month's 2.4 per cent, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Friday (Mar 25).

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 16.8 per cent.

On a three-month moving average basis, manufacturing output rose 11.9 per cent last month, compared to a year ago.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 16.6 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 12.3 per cent.

The biggest growth was seen in electronics, where output grew 32.4 per cent in February on a year-on-year basis, supported by output expansions across all segments.

"In particular, the semiconductors segment grew 39.4 per cent, supported by strong demand from 5G markets and data centres amidst the global chip shortage," said EDB.

"Overall, the electronics cluster grew 15.0 per cent in the first two months of 2022 compared to the same period last year," it added.